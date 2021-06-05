On June 5, 1981, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported five young gay men in Los Angeles had been diagnosed with an unusual lung infection known as Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP). The cause of the infection was later deemed to be the result of the men having acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) — becoming the first cases of AIDS ever recorded by the CDC in the United States. [CNN]

Pandemic-related school closures have isolated young people from what is being described as their “social capital" — the friends, teachers, and acquaintances that make up their school lives — which has caused an increase in cases of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. [SF Examiner] If you have the financial means, consider donating to these nine GoFundMe campaigns set up to support the families of those who lost a loved one during the fatal VTA mass shooting. [ABC7]

The Serpentine Pavilion — a towering, LEGO-looking structure that has made appearances in London and Toronto — is coming to San Jose; city officials hope its presence will help revitalize San Jose's downtown. [Hoodline]

Oakland Fire Department and city planners plan to ban the construction of new ADUs (“accessory dwelling units") citing a risk of creating too much density that could cause fires. [Oaklandside]

Deforestation in the Amazon hit a 14-year-high in May (with more field reports on forest clearing still being processed). [Mongabay]

A federal judge in California on Friday overturned the state’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons that were previously banned, like AR-15s. [NYT]

