An Amazon delivery driver in the East Bay took out some anger on a 67-year-old customer Thursday evening, all of it caught on video, and the driver has since been arrested.

21-year-old Itzel Ramirez was arrested Thursday after surveillance footage appears to show her attacking a 67-year-old woman outside a Castro Valley apartment building. The footage captures a verbal altercation between the victim and Ramirez, who delivers packages for Amazon, perhaps over a delivery, though the source of the conflict has not been explained by police. As KRON4 reports, the victim allegedly called Ramirez a bitch as she was turning to walk back into the building, and Ramirez just laid into her, punching her multiple times in the head and face.

SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says in a summary of the incident that Ramirez has admitted to hitting the victim, but she claimed it was in self-defense.

Ramirez was booked on two counts of elder abuse and battery involving serious bodily injury, and she's set to be arraigned on Monday. She's being held on $100,000 bail.

The victim has not wanted to comment to the media.

Amazon issued a statement saying, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages."