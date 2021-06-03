- Cal/OSHA is considering regulations that will continue to require mask-wearing in workplaces unless everyone present is vaccinated. The agency says it's concerned that a large proportion of California residents will remain unvaccinated after June 15, and those residents and workers will continue to pose infection risks to each other. [ABC 7 / KTVU]
- The driver of a dump truck that overturned in Fremont Thursday morning fled the scene, and left a mess of trash and fuel to clean up. The incident happened on the I-880 on-ramp at Warren Boulevard, and it's being investigated as a crime scene. [NBC Bay Area]
- A federal jury has awarded a San Jose man, Andy Martin, $6 million in damages stemming from a 2018 case in which he was run over by a SJPD vehicle. [KTVU]
- A Google engineer who was working as a lead on the company's diversity team has been reassigned after a blog post of his from 2007 resurfaced in which he referred to Jewish people as having "an insatiable appetite for war." [SFGate]
- New CDC guidance says you don't need to be tested for COVID-19 if you are fully vaccinated, unless you show symptoms after possible exposure. [Associated Press]
- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to play a critical role in pressuring senators to pass voting right legislation, but the path forward right now likely involves changing the filibuster rule for passing major legislation. [New York Times]
- Queen Elizabeth II plans to host President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on the last day of their visit to the UK for the G7 summit taking place June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. [Associated Press]
Photo: SFist