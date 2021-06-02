- The San Jose PD is facing a lot of questions about a Monday night fatal shooting, the victim of which has been identified as Demetrious Stanley. Video has been released, and it turns out that two plain-clothed officers were staking out Stanley's home, and his family says that Stanley went outside with a gun because he did not know who they were — and he was apparently shot before they identified themselves as police. [CBS SF]
- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced Tuesday that the feds had just seized the largest ever haul of illegal fentanyl in the district, more than 40 pounds. Also, they announced the arrest of Honduran national Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 39, who is alleged to be the leader of an East Bay-based drug trafficking organization, along with six associates. [KRON4]
- The 92-year-old private club on Oakland's Lake Merritt, the Bellevue Club, is in contract to be purchased by the owners of The Battery in San Francisco. The former women's club, which began accepting male members in the 1980s and has struggled to find members in recent years, will cease operations following the sale. [Hoodline]
- Kowbird, the much anticipated fried chicken restaurant from Horn Barbecue chef Matthew Horn, now has a location after backing out of the Oakland Assembly food hall — and it's at 1733 Peralta Street. It's one of two more restaurants Horn is opening, with the burger-focused Matty’s Old-Fashioned slated for a mid-July opening at 464 8th Street in Old Oakland. [Eater]
- The SFPD released surveillance video of a May 2 incident in which a teenager was seen setting an older woman's hair on fire on a Muni bus, in the hope of having the public help identify the suspect. [CBS SF]
- Reports of an "active shooter" at a mall in Santa Rosa today turned out to be false alarms. [KRON4]
- A bunch of emails from last year from Dr. Anthony Fauci were obtained by the Washington Post, and they reveal how he was made very uncomfortable by his celebrity status last year. [Washington Post]
- And of course conservatives are seizing on the fact that Fauci privately dismissed the Chinese lab-leak theory about the coronavirus early on, now that this theory is gaining more credibility. [Fox News]