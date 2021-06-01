- San Jose's Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has suspended light-rail service indefinitely following last week's mass shooting. The VTA is running bus bridges in place of train service. [Chronicle]
- Two small wildfires broke out Monday within the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar in Santa Cruz County. One of the fires, named the Grade Fire, grew to 7.5 acres before being contained. [KTVU]
- The suspect who was seen on video attacking an Asian female SFPD officer in Chinatown on Friday has been identified as 33-year-old Gerardo Contreras. Contreras remains in SF Sheriff's Department custody. [KTVU]
- San Jose police shot and killed a man Monday night after he reportedly confronted them outside his home during a follow-up investigation. [ABC7]
- A house fire in Santa Rosa yesterday was sparked by improperly discarded ashes from a Memorial Day barbecue. [KRON4]
- A brush fire in Mill Valley on Monday briefly caused a shelter-in-place order. [KRON4]
- Tensions and dissatisfaction are being voiced by arts organizations run by people of color about the fact that the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts was chosen to administer the city's universal basic income pilot program for artists. [Chronicle]
- Moderna is following Pfizer in seeking full — as opposed to emergency — approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine. [ABC 7]
Photo by Thom Milkovic on Unsplash