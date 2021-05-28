- Two more figures in the SF City Hall corruption scandal, Oakland businessmen Alan Varela and William Gilmartin III, have pleaded guilty. They admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for providing former DPW chief Mohammed Nuru with $20,000 in meals and a $40,000 tractor to use at his vacation ranch in Colusa County. [SF Business Times]
- Two Berkeley High School graduates, one of them the daughter Moneyball and The Big Short author Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, died in a head-on collision near Truckee on Tuesday. Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were both student athletes and died in the crash on Highway 89. [Berkeleyside]
- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck South Lake Tahoe this morning at 8:25 a.m. [Chronicle]
- Following the San Jose City Council's approval of Google's huge Downtown West development, the San Jose Sharks have backed down from their opposition of the project. [NBC Bay Area]
- While some in the Bay Area say the newly announced COVID vaccine lottery for Californians is fun, others feel it's a poor use of taxpayer dollars. [ABC 7]
- Flaring at the Chevron refinery in Richmond caused smoke to be sent up over the Bay on Thursday evening. [NBC Bay Area]
- SFPD arrested a 31-year-old man last week in connection with a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman at Sansome and Sutter streets. [CBS SF]
- Senate Republicans have killed the effort to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6th storming of the Capitol. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images