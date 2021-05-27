- San Francisco Assistant Fire Chief Nicol Juratovac has filed a civil lawsuit alleging discrimination and a "good old boys mentality" in the SFFD. The suit, brought by the department's first female, Asian-American and LGBTQ assistant chief, further describes a "a culture of corruption, sexism, homophobia and sexism [that is] prevalent" in the department. [Chronicle]
- Police in Pittsburg have released body-camera footage and the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week. 31-year-old Patrick Watkins was shot by police after allegedly pointing a .22-caliber pistol at them at an apartment complex where he had been banging on the door of an ex-girlfriend. [CBS SF]
- The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a $106 million fine for PG&E for violating safety guidelines during three power shutoffs they conducted in the fall of 2019. [Bay City News]
- Oakland Airport says it is expecting to see 130,000 travelers pass through this holiday weekend. [CBS SF]
- There are now 11 bills in the state legislature aimed at curbing the threat of wildfires in California. [Chronicle]
- Facebook and Instagram are now letting all users hide public "likes" on their posts. [CBS SF]
- Eater has a photo preview of dishes at Abacá, the new Filipino restaurant opening at the new Kimpton Alton Hotel at Fisherman's Wharf in July, from chef Francis Ang. [Eater]
- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is in California for an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley at which he's expected to give a speech urging Republicans not to remake the party in Trump's image. [New York Times]
Photo: Adam Dillon