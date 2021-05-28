- After over seven years in business, the bakery famous for its now-iconic “cruffin” has filed for bankruptcy. Citing lawsuits that transpired after an acquisition “fell apart in the wake of the pandemic,” the famous source of all things croissants submitted documents for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; its founder, Aaron Caddel, is no longer with the company. [SF Eater/Chronicle]
- Despite Mayor Breed's $9.5M initiative to resuscitate downtown, the local merchants that do business in the still-ghost town aren't all too optimistic of a sudden strong resurgence in foot traffic. [SF Examiner]
- Surprise, surprise: Google could soon expand its monopoly on Silicon Valley real estate in a post-pandemic Bay Area. [Hoodline]
- This long weekend is slated to be a sunny, picturesque one in San Francisco with a Memorial Day high of 80 degrees Farenehight. [National Weather Service]
- But some inland parts of the Bay Area could see the mercury rise to triple-digit temperatures. [ABC7]
- After Fivetran — a Bay Area-based software company that uses advanced analytics to feed its business clientele useful data — doubled its revenue and valuation during the pandemic, the company on Wednsday signed Oakland's biggest lease this year for a downtown office space. [SF Business Times]
- Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the fatal weapons used by the gunman in Wednesday’s VTA mass shooting. [KRON4]
- The Castro's Market and Noe Center, which has been family-owned since 1928, is now on the market... for $17M. [Hoodline]
- NASA released a new picture of the Milky Way’s "downtown" — and it's both awe-inspiring and worthy of becoming your new screensaver. [Associated Press]
Images: Getty Images/f11photo