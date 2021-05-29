- A large residential blaze broke out at 3906 Mission Street Friday evening — forcing over a dozen people to evacuate their homes. San Francisco firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, where young children and babies were forced to quickly leave the commercial and apartment building as flames erupted on the second floor; no humans were injured in the fire, but a dog is reported dead; the Red Cross was on-site to help assist those affected in finding shelter. [KPIX/KRON4]
- One San Francisco police officer was assaulted and injured by a suspect Friday night. The attack took place at 6:45 p.m. yesterday after police responded to an adult male making threats (of some sort, it's unclear as to what they were in nature) near the 600 block of Kearny; the first office on the scene subsisted non-life-threatening injuries after a confrontation broke out and was later transported to a nearby hospital. [KPIX]
- Abanico Coffee Roasters, a Salvadorian-owned business, opens in the Mission District with a collection of authentic Latin American coffees. [Mission Local]
- In addition to the state's multi-million vaccine lottery, California is piloting a program in Oakland that will serve $50 or more to those who get inoculated against COVID-19. [Oaklandside]
- This local newspaper would like to remind you that "thoughts and prayers" mean little to nothing in the wake of a mass shooting; gun control, however, does. [SF Examiner]
- As summer looms, San Francisco merchants and hotels are gearing up for its first wave of tourism since the pandemic. [ABC7]
- One untalked-about effect of the climate crisis: malnutrition affecting communities that rely heavily on the land they live on to provide sustenance. [Mongabay]
- To recoup his $6T budget expansion to boost the middle class and help thwart the climate crisis, Biden's taxing the rich and large corporations. [NYT]
Image: Getty Images/peeterv