- PG&E announced Monday that it had struck a deal to sell its downtown SF headquarters for $800 million. The company says that it will put about half that amount toward reducing utility rates for customers, in anticipation of future increases related to safety investments. And as announced last year, PG&E plans to move its headquarters to Oakland in 2022. [Chronicle]
- As SoMa's Oasis nightclub prepares to reopen, it has a new mural on one exterior wall of the legendary Sylvester. The gender non-conforming disco diva hitmaker of "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" fame was painted by artist Joshua Katz, and Supervisor Matt Haney and aide Honey Mahogany attended a dedication ceremony for the mural today. [Facebook]
- A person was fatally shot in the street in Oakland's Chinatown Monday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- A large fire ignited Monday morning in a football-field-sized lot full of wooden pallets outside a warehouse in Richmond, sending smoke up over the East Bay. [ABC 7]
- UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong has given new and depressing comments about how COVID-19 likely isn't ever going away, and we will be seeing flare-ups of infection around the world for a very long time, until nearly everyone is vaccinated. [KRON4]
- The "oldest cafe" in Singapore, Killiney Kopitiam, is aggressively expanding in the U.S., and has just opened a new location in Palo Alto. [Hoodline]
- Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the CDC has issued a "do not travel" advisory for Japan, indicating high COVID-19 risk. [KRON4]
- On his HBO show on Sunday night, John Oliver featured a brief segment of clips of kooky public commenter moments from San Francisco Board of Supervisors meetings going back the last decade and a half. [BrokeAss Stuart]