The ninth sexual misconduct charge against former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli may have been the one that forced his resignation, and it came from reality TV figure and adult film star Farrah Abraham.

The strange and disturbing saga of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli seemed to come to an end Friday, when he abruptly resigned from office, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. At that point, Foppoli had nine different women accusing him of some form of sexual misconduct, in incidents dating from 2003 to just this past March, which the Chronicle has been exhaustively reporting on for the last month.

Make that 9 women..."[Farrah] Abraham provided police w photos, video, audio supporting her account...[filed days BEFORE Chron article] This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situ..She has physical proof,” [her lawyer] Kuvin told The Chronicle. “We believe it is in felony territory.”" — Cat (@maxiesgal) May 21, 2021

But it was the most recent of these alleged incidents that may have truly forced him out, considering who the alleged victim was, and the certainty of tabloid media coverage that her accusations would attract. As the Chronicle reported Friday, Foppoli’s ninth accuser is Farrah Abraham, a reality TV star whose fame peaked about a decade ago.

BREAKING: The ninth woman to come out with sexual assault allegations against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli: Farrah Abraham, reality TV star https://t.co/c7quQ2j6E6 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 21, 2021

If you don’t remember the early 2010’s entertainment gossip scene well, Abraham debuted on a semi-sober MTV documentary show called 16 and Pregnant (though she was 17 at the time), and was featured more prominently on its trashier and more popular sequel series Teen Mom. Abraham would bounce between a few other reality shows like Being Farrah, Teen Mom OG, and Celebrity Big Brother, though was rather typecast after her 2013-14 adult films Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom and Farrah 2: Backdoor and More, because when you do a part called “Backdoor Teen Mom,” that is likely to follow for the rest of your career.

According to the incident report from the Palm Beach Police Department, Dominic Foppoli is under investigation of sexual battery of Farrah Abraham. The weapon used was "hands/feet/teeth."

Here is a copy of the report: https://t.co/mTQNgGeXcr #SonomaCounty #Florida #Politics pic.twitter.com/IR8PQTtjO3 — Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) May 24, 2021

The Foppoli alleged incident took place in Florida, and just this past March. Abraham was visiting Mar-A-Lago apparently to do an appearance for a rescue-dog fundraiser, while Foppoli was on a business trip for his family-owned Christopher Creek Winery. The Chronicle obtained a copy of Abraham’s sexual battery police report, which has very little unredacted information, and merely contains the claim that Foppoli committed sexual battery with his “hands/feet/teeth.”

Abraham did decide to go public with her name involved, though currently her attorney is speaking for her.

But considering that one of Foppoli’s accusers, Windsor City Councilmember Esther Lemus, says Foppoli has been blackmailing her with an alleged sex tape, well, it may be poetic justice if a sex-tape celebrity ends up bringing Foppoli down for good.

Image: INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Sophia Laurent Abraham (L) and Farrah Abraham attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)