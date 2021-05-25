- The homicide victim in Oakland Chinatown on Monday has been identified as 22-year-old Chris Cawthorne. Cawthorne was suspected in the murder of his aunt in San Francisco last year but never charged, and he appears to have been separately targeted in this shooting, his mother said. [CBS SF]
- Today is the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, and there are at least two rallies planned in Oakland. [KTVU]
- Since Floyd's death, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and BART Police have all moved to replace police officers on the streets with other types of intervention counselors and social workers. [Chronicle]
- Vulnerable SF tenants, especially those who have experienced homelessness, can apply for federal rental assistance starting next week — a $26 million pool of which will be distributed by the city. [SF Business Times]
- A familiar, basically racist fight is playing out in Livermore, where a proposed 100% affordable housing complex in the city's downtown is being met with staunch resistance, after a 222-unit luxury apartment project was approved next door. [Chronicle]
- Those "UFO clouds" over the Bay Area on Monday evening were just lenticular clouds, and lots of people tweeted about them. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU]
- An eight-hour standoff with an armed suspect in Santa Clara ended peacefully just before midnight on Monday. [CBS SF]
- The stadium negotiation continues between the A's and the city of Oakland, and Las Vegas and Portland are both being used as pawns in this game. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: SuaveLlave/Twitter