- An early morning house fire in Cole Valley claimed one life, and another injured person was rescued. The fire on the top level of a three-story Victorian happened on the 1100 block of Shrader Street, near Grattan Elementary School. [NBC Bay Area]
- A San Francisco police officer who was accused of falsely testifying in a gun case in 2016 has been returned to active duty without punishment. A federal judge is considering holding him in contempt of court after federal authorities declined to pursue perjury charges, which would make him virtually ineligible to testify in any other case. [Examiner]
- A man died and two children were hospitalized in Santa Cruz after being swept out to sea by a rip current. The man and the kids were found two hundred yards offshore from Santa Cruz Main Beach on Sunday. [KRON4]
- The victims in the early Tuesday freeway shooting targeting a party bus in Oakland have been identified. The two fatalities were 16-year-old Zoey Hughes and 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston, both of Stockton. [KTVU]
- That mountain lion that was spotted in Bernal Heights on Tuesday morning? It is likely the same one that was seen on a doorbell camera in Daly City on Sunday, and then wandering through the Portola District on Tuesday morning. [KRON4]
- As drought grips Sonoma County and the Bay Area, the Santa Rosa City Council is asking residents to reduce water use by 20%, voluntarily — for now. [CBS SF]
- Due largely to the impacts of wildfires and the pandemic, Napa Valley's wine grape production in 2020 was half of what it was in 2019. [CBS SF]
- Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them. [ABC 7]
Photo: SFFD/Twitter