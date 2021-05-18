- Salesforce Tower reopened to a limited number of employees on Tuesday, and they all smiled for the news cameras and told them how "excited" they are to be back in the office! (Are they, though?) [Hoodline]
- That proposed legislation from SF Sup. Rafael Mandelman that was mentioned back in February, to reimburse business owners for smashed windows up to $2,000 — due to heightened petty crime in the last year — was introduced at the Board of Supervisors today. The ordinance would retroactively cover smashed windows from 2020, and extend through 2023. [Chronicle]
- The Laborers’ Union, Local 261, that represents workers at the Dept. of Public Works operations yard on Cesar Chavez say that there's a COVID outbreak that's been happening since late April, but the city is not calling it call it an outbreak. Five unvaccinated workers and one visitor to the yard all tested positive since April 23, and one is hospitalized on a ventilator. [Mission Local]
- Santa Clara County, where 75% of people 16 and up have gotten one vaccine dose, moved into the "Yellow" tier on Tuesday. The county joins San Mateo and San Francisco counties to its north, and Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a news briefing, "We have a clear path out of this pandemic." [CBS SF]
- Bay Area restaurants have been posting mask reminders on social media and reminding everyone that just because the CDC says it's okay, doesn't mean that local restaurants and their staffs are ready for you to be walking around without a mask. [Eater SF]
- There was a mountain lion spotted in Bernal Heights Park early this morning. [Hoodline]
- DNA Lounge has announced its reopening on June 19, with a burlesque show and the Bootie mashup party. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Lollapalooza is happening in Chicago in late July — but still no word about Coachella. [Patch]
