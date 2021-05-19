A major collision occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Polk and Hayes streets that took the life of a pedestrian, and one of the drivers involved reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The collision happened around 7 p.m., as KPIX reports, involving an SUV and a sedan, and a resident of the 20th floor of Fox Plaza tells the Chronicle she heard a "very loud crash." Reports on Twitter suggest that the SUV may have run a red light, though the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Other reports suggest that two people were ejected from the SUV when the crash occurred, but the official word seems to be that the fatality was a pedestrian at the intersection.

There's an absolutely horrible crash at Polk and Hayes, which appears to have been fatal (these photos are tightly cropped to avoid including the worst of it).



We can't keep doing this. pic.twitter.com/BHfwe6kqxd — Zach Lipton (@zachlipton) May 19, 2021 Latest info on the deadly crash this evening at Polk & Hayes in #SanFrancisco:



Truck ran red light on Polk and clipped a car in the intersection at Hayes. The truck flipped (hearing 4x) ejecting two passengers, one was transported, one is dead, the truck's driver fled on foot. https://t.co/sOSWPqRcR3 — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) May 19, 2021

Supervisor Matt Haney reported on Twitter that one injured victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. "Awaiting more details. So awful and tragic," he said. "The driver of the truck may have fled," he added, via conversations with emergency personnel at the scene.

Various commenters on the event are suggesting that speed bumps for the area, and others are blaming no-right-turn-on-red rules around the Tenderloin, for some reason.

We'll update this post as we learn more.

Top image: Zach Lipton/Twitter