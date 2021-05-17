- As SFist noted Sunday, Caltrans came through and cleared a large homeless encampment underneath Highway 101 in SoMa this morning. A Chronicle reporter was on the scene, noting that 10 of the "few denizen" residents of the encampment had accepted offers of city services, but the rest were packing up their belongings and figuring out where else to camp. [Chronicle]
- Following an 11-month investigation, two young men in Oakland have been arrested in connection with a homicide last year that took the life of 21-year-old Donald Stanifer. Stanifer was missing for ten days before his body was found stabbed in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve, and now Elijah Jordan-Brooks, 21, and Marquise Johnson-Simon, 22, are facing homicide charges. [KTVU]
- Police in Hillsborough are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries that all occurred during a two-hour period on Saturday night. [CBS SF]
- Sonoma County Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire in Cloverdale Monday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- The CHP is investigating a freeway shooting that happened in I-880 in Milpitas today. [KTVU]
- Venture capitalist Tim Draper is threatening to move his startup university out of San Mateo to Austin, Texas if he isn't allowed to add a glass elevator to the back of the school's historic downtown building. [SF Business Times]
- The Nash Bridges reboot cast and crew were out shooting in downtown SF over the weekend, and Mayor London Breed stopped by to wish them well. [Hoodline]
- Former child star turned adult TV actor Ricky Schroder had to apologize to a Costco employee after a video went viral of a confrontation he had over face masks at an LA-area Costco. [KTLA]
