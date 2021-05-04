A new Nash Bridges will indeed be filmed here in San Francisco, with Don Johnson and Cheech Marin reprising their late 90s roles.

There’s a very curious item on Tuesday afternoon’s Board of Supervisors meeting agenda. Item 36, sponsored by District 2 supervisor Catherine Stefani, is a “Resolution approving the use of the San Francisco Police Department insignia on uniforms and vehicles for the television series, Nash Bridges.”

Screenshot: SFGov.org



This is not the Nash Bridges television show starring Don Johnson that aired on CBS from 1996-2001. This is a new Nash Bridges reboot, again starring Don Johnson in the titular role, that will be a two-hour pilot episode that producers hope will get picked up as a series. Screenrant reports “the project was originally intended for USA Network, [and] it’s possible that the revival could wind up on Peacock,” which is NBC’s streaming service.

(And yes, you do need City Hall’s permission to use the SFPD logo, as Kendall Jenner and Pepsi learned the hard way in 2017.)

According to an IMDB summary, “Nash Bridges continues to run San Francisco's SIU [Special Investigations Unit] in 2020 while confronting a changing city, a new boss, and a world in which police work focuses on modern data-crunching and predictive policing. Although the world around him has changed, Nash hasn't.” IMDB lists Cheech Marin as returning as sidekick cop Joe Dominguez.

TVLine reported in early April that production is "set to begin in May in San Francisco,” so the show does appear to be shooting here. That’s a real contrast to most movies and shows that are “set” in San Francisco, but actually filmed in Vancouver, Australia, or Cape Town, South Africa. This is likely one of the shows the Chronicle referred in March when they reported that a TV show was “expected to shoot a pilot in the spring. If that show is picked up by a network or streaming service, it could be a two-year project.”

Don Johnson himself teased all this a month ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, albeit very briefly and vaguely, and not until the 7:15 mark in the interview above. “We’re in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges. We find Nash some years later. Cheech is going to come back and join me,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”

Nash Bridges was not a revolutionary show or anything, but in looking back, it was fairly progressive for its time in 1996. (Check the clip above with RuPaul in the occasionally recurring role of Simone Dubois.) If the show gets picked up, it would be yet another unnecessary contemporary reboot along the lines of Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver and Punky Brewster. But a Nash Bridges reboot filmed entirely in San Francisco, just as the original was, would bring work to caterers, restaurants, hotels, and hospitality workers, and SFist would cheer that on no matter how shitty the show is.

On this date 20 years ago, the final new episode of the police drama “Nash Bridges” starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin was broadcast on CBS-TV. pic.twitter.com/wEgWLu837f — Charles Apple (@charlesapple) May 4, 2021

And ironically, the above tweet is true. The final episode of Nash Bridges aired on CBS 20 years ago today, on May 4, 2001.

Image: CBS