- Warmer weather will return to the city this weekend, and this week's below-average temps inland will rise too. The breezy chill will linger through Thursday, but by Sunday the weather in SF looks pretty nice. [ABC7]
- One of two people who were fatally shot Saturday in Potrero Hill has been identified as 54-year-old Randy Armstrong. Armstrong and another man were shot on the first block of Dakota Street around 12:30 p.m., and two hours earlier another man in his 50s was fatally shot nearby at 25th and Connecticut streets. [Bay City News]
- Cal Fire is warning that burn scars from last year's wildfires could easily reignite during this extra-dry fire season. "There [are] a lot of pockets of vegetation that just didn’t burn because when you have such large-scale [burning], it almost makes a mosaic,” says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Mike Marcucci. [CBS SF]
- A two-alarm house fire that broke out around 10:35 p.m. on Wheat Street in the Bayview Monday night was later contained, displacing two people. [CBS SF]
- A man who was fatally shot in SF's Excelsior District on Friday has been identified as 31-year-old Jose Vergara-Lopez, and a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested. [CBS SF]
- Relations have soured between the campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, led by a group of conservative activists, and bear-obsessed Republican replacement candidate John Cox, who reneged on a pledge to donate $100,000 to the recall effort and has only given them half that. [Chronicle]
- Newsom's income went up during his first year as California governor — and he and his wife made about $1.1 million more than President and Jill Biden did. [NBC Bay Area]
- Airbnb is posing its "party house" restrictions on one- and two-day rentals — especially for users without a history of positive reviews — over the July 4th holiday. [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that warrantless searches can not be extended to people's homes. [Chronicle]