- Newly seated California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the creation of a Racial Justice Bureau to address hate crimes. "The fact is: No part of California is immune to hate," Bonta said, in his first news conference as AG. [Chronicle]
- 31 inmates in the Santa Clara County jail have been indicted in connection with the brutal beating of one inmate on November 30, allegedly in retaliation for his cooperation with authorities. All 31 are said to be gang members, along with the victim. [CBS SF]
- The family of 25-year-old Robert Gash, who was killed in a Saturday shooting on Polk Street, say they are shocked and devastated about the seemingly random crime. The Bay Area native was reportedly leaving Mayes Oyster Bar when he was killed. [KTVU]
- As of today, San Mateo joined San Francisco in the "Yellow" tier, with "Orange" restrictions lifting on Wednesday. [SF Business Times]
- A suspect was caught and arrested Tuesday morning in SF following the robbery of an elderly Asian woman on the 600 block of Sutter Street. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SF Board of Supervisors was debating legislation today that would ban the possession and sale of so-called ghost guns — untraceable weapons assembled from parts bought online. [CBS SF]
- Teens in Berkeley built a secret mountain-biking course in the hills called "The Jumps," and now they're rallying to keep it from being demolished. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Darwin Bell