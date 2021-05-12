- California health officials are getting set to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, following the FDA's approval. The shots are scheduled to begin Thursday both in California and across the country. [Associated Press]
- A Richmond elementary school returned to remote learning this week after an abandoned van was parked across the street with graffiti that said "School Shooting May 26." The principal called Richmond police, and they are investigating. [CBS SF]
- Two people were killed in a two-car crash in the Berkeley Hills on Tuesday that also took out a power poll and caused around 1,000 residents to lose power. [Chronicle]
- A 49-year-old man found fatally shot in East Oakland this morning was the city's 49th homicide of the year to date — and Oakland only had 22 homicides as of this time last year. [Mercury News]
- Santa Clara County health officials say they have seen a surge in mental-health needs among youth brought on by pandemic isolation, including psychotic symptoms. [KRON4]
- The same man has apparently twice defaced murals dedicated to celebrating Asian cultures in Jack Kerouac Alley in North Beach/Chinatown. [CBS SF]
- After a string of warm days, a slight cooling trend begins around the Bay today. [ABC7]
- There's an explanation for that very loud military aircraft flying over San Francisco on Tuesday: It was a final flight for someone at Travis Air Force Base before they were moving on to a different unit, and they had special approval for a "celebration" cruise over the city. [SFGate]
- New polling and research suggests that there is a large group of Americans who are not hesitant about getting vaccinated, but they have not found the time or motivation to get one due to various factors. [New York Times]
- Rep. Liz Cheney has been ousted from her leadership role in the Republican minority in the House, which she says marks a turning point for the party as a whole. [New York Times]
Photo: Corleone Brown