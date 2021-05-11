The vaccine machine that is Levi’s Stadium is offering teens a “Vaxstage Pass” — vaccine shots, with chasers of 49ers swag, locker room tours, and live DJs several nights this week.

We were impressed last month when Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium broke the single-day vaccination record at the football-stadium-turned-mass-vaccination-site, with 12,000 shots administered in one day. We are unlikely to see numbers like that again, as the initial rush is over, and so many people are now vaccinated. But the new front is the now-eligible 16-18 age range, and to meet that challenge, KPIX reports that Levi’s and the county are co-hosting teen vaccine parties starting Tuesday night, and going through Thursday night.

Starting tonight! 3 days of freebies at Levi’s with a FREE vaccine:



📅 Tuesday through Thursday, May 11 – 13

🕒 From 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Bring friends/family age 16+



Tag @HealthySCC to share your experience. pic.twitter.com/AYlgf2lq8M — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) May 11, 2021

It’s technically called Youth Night at Levi’s Stadium, it’s open to anyone age 16-19 with no appointment required, and any family members accompanying the teens can also get their shot. The big attraction is the 49ers' locker room tour, but there’s also an open-air DJ dance party on the field, 49ers-themed swag and tchotchkes (“while supplies last”), and of course the obligatory cardboard Fauci cutout for selfies. It’s unclear which variety is administered (the site gives more than one, it’s the Santa Clara County Health Department’s decision) so the teens may or may not need a second shot.

To all teens ages 16 and older: listen to @24kGoldn and come get your shot with us at Levi’s Stadium from May 11-13! #49ersvaxstagepass pic.twitter.com/flK1s0sknx — Santa Clara County CAP (@scc_cap) May 11, 2021

Above we see platinum-record pop star (and Lowell High alum) 24kGoldn encouraging teens to show up for the Levi’s Stadium party shot one of these weeknights. He is clearly not going to be on hand, though subtly misdirects with the words “Go get vaxxed so you can get outside and turn it up with me.” He also uses the phrase “What’s up, fellow teenagers?,” indicating the Steve Buscemi meme “How do you do, fellow kids?” may have reverse shark-jumped into conversational use.

Nine years ago today, we broke ground on #LevisStadium with a commitment to being an asset for our community.



Just last week, we broke the record for most COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state of CA 👏 pic.twitter.com/XER5PEEVBJ — Levi's® Stadium (@LevisStadium) April 19, 2021

Levi’s has also recruited youth ambassadors to talk their fellow teens into showing up. “We are shifting the vibe instead of going to the doctor’s, it’s more like you’re going out to the stadium to watch a football game,” one such youth ambassador and Evergreen Valley High School junior Steven Luo told KPIX. “That’s a lot more fun so teenagers are more inclined to do that.”

Image: @SupOttoLee via Twitter



49ers mascot Sourdough Sam, will also be present, but what in the Sand Hill Road is going on with his mask? Like, he has a mask, but it only covers his nose? Perhaps it doesn’t matter because he’s fully vaccinated. And more importantly, this stadium scheme may get tens of thousands of teens that much closer to full vaccination, where proper mask etiquette no longer applies.



Related: 49ers Devote Levi’s Stadium To Serve As Polling Place For Nov 3rd Election [SFist]



Top image: Usbduong33 via Wikimedia Commons