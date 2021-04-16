- A hundreds of demonstrators gathered Thursday night in SF's Mission District to protest the police shootings of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, and Roger Allen on April 7 in Daly City. There was a similar demonstration in Daly City on Wednesday. [NBC Bay Area / Mission Local]
- A bill to restrict the use of the Ellis Act has been pulled from a committee schedule as its backers in the CA legislature seek more votes to support it. AB854 is aimed at protecting tenants from building flippers, requiring owners to own a building for five years before invoking the Ellis Act. [Chronicle]
- A Pittsburg mother who survived a deadly crash caused by a drunk driver that killed her daughter and her boyfriend is speaking out. [KTVU]
- A Chinatown candy vendor doing a pop-up at the Ferry Building last month says he was robbed of his cellphone, assaulted, and told to "go back to his country," and no suspect has been arrested. [Chronicle]
- The La Nina conditions in the Pacific are fading, now that the damage has been done to California's rainy season. [NBC Bay Area]
- In Sonoma County, preparations for this drought summer have begun with an inflatable dam on the Russian River, which is helping to collect water that goes into underground aquifers and can later be pulled from the county's wells. [ABC7]
- There are apparently plenty of vaccine appointments to be found in Contra Costa County, if you're looking. [NBC Bay Area]
- Also, Levi's Stadium just broke the record for most vaccinations at a single site in California in a single day, with 12,000, and apparently the site is capable of doing 15,000 per day. [ABC7]
- The Warriors beat the Cavs last night 119-101, and Steph Curry scored more than 30 points for his ninth consecutive game. [NBC Bay Area]
- Another week, another mass shooting: Eight people were fatally shot Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. [KTVU]
Photo: iceaco/Twitter