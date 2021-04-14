- Police in Hayward are warning women that some thieves are committing smash-and-grab robberies in broad daylight when victims are sitting in their cars. The thieves are smashing passenger-side windows and grabbing items after the women have gone shopping, while they are in the driver's seat. [KTVU]
- Santa Clara County has received a windfall of vaccine, and officials say they now have enough to "protect our entire community" from COVID-19. This means that thousands of new vaccine appointments have just opened up there. [ABC 7]
- Both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties announced Tuesday that all residents age 16 and up can now make vaccine appointments, two days ahead of the state-mandated date to do so. [SFBay / LondonBreed/Twitter]
- A man was arrested in El Cerrito on Tuesday for spitting in an Asian woman's face. [KRON4]
- The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors rescinded its approval of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s appointment to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which had been approved two days before sexual assault allegations against him came to light. [Chronicle]
- Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood, who was accused of stalking girlfriend and former Bachelor contestant Cassie Underwood last year, has come out as gay. [Good Morning America]
- Bernie Madoff is dead at 82. [New York Times]