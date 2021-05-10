- The SFPD is seeking a suspect in a weekend shooting on Polk Street that took the life of a 25-year-old man. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Fern Street and Polk. [Bay City News]
- San Francisco Unified School District parents are once again livid after an agreement was reached with the teachers' union to bring back high school seniors for the very tail end of this school year. Under the agreement, some segment of kids may return for the last two weeks of the school year, or for as little as one day for some kind of goodbye session, in order for the district to qualify for a chunk of state funding. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- In addition to reopening all Muni Metro stations this weekend, the SFMTA will be debuting a new temporary bus route: the 36/52 Special. This route will serve the hilltop neighborhoods of Forest Hill, Miraloma, and Sunnyside, and run in a loop between Forest Hill Station and Glen Park Station. [CBS SF]
- SF Mayor London Breed is proposing the creation of new "wellness teams" to address mental health and other street cases reported to 311 and 911 that don't require the police. The teams would work alongside street crisis teams, and tend to the cases in which there is less of a "crisis" going on. [Chronicle]
- Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley is now the seventh woman to bring a sexual misconduct or assault claim against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. [Chronicle]
- The FDA has officially authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize kids aged 12 to 15. [CNN]
- A new Associated Press poll finds that President Biden has a 63% approval rating after his first 100 days. [New York Times]
- Amid an ongoing outcry over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC is now saying it won't air next year's Golden Globes ceremony. [Associated Press]
Photo: Brock Keeling