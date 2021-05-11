- Art Gensler, the Bay Area architect who co-founded what's now the largest architectural firm in the world, died Monday at age 85. Gensler helped to create the discipline of interior architecture and tenant improvements, becoming the go-to firm for office build-outs. [CBS SF]
- A 43-year-old homeless man in Petaluma, Jesus Orosco, was arrested Monday evening for allegedly fire-bombing his girlfriend's sleeping area with a Molotov cocktail. Orosco and the victim were both sleeping under a bridge, and the incident happened after a domestic dispute. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom wants to allocate $9 billion more to his Project Homekey, helping cities purchase hotels in which to house the homeless. The new allocation, which doubles the program's budget, appeared in the proposed state budget revealed Friday. [Chronicle]
- Newsom is also proposing covering the remainder of back rent owed by all low-income tenants in California. [Sacramento Bee]
- An investigation is ongoing into a violent attack and robbery, seen on video, of an 80-year-old Asian man in San Leandro. [NBC Bay Area]
- Santa Clara County and the 49ers are ramping up a campaign to encourage teenagers to get their COVID vaccinations. [NBC Bay Area]
- A two-alarm grass fire along the shoreline in San Rafael sent smoke into the air over Marin County on Monday. [CBS SF]
- All about how director Zack Snyder erased "cancelled" comedian Chris D'Elia from his film Army of the Dead in post-production and replaced him with Tig Notaro. [Vulture]
Photo: Darwin Bell