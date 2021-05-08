- A shooting near Lakeshore Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday left more than one person injured. However, it's currently unclear as to how many people were wounded during the incident. [KRON4]
- Hurricane-like winds blew through Mt. St Helena. A strong high-pressure system descended onto the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday — bringing with it intense winds that were measured as strong as 73mph at the wine country peak; 59mph winds, too, were recorded at Mt. Tamalpais. [KPIX]
- Details around the officer-involved shooting near Oracle Park remain muddy, but it now appears to have involved an auto-burglary suspect; no officers are believed to have been injured during the incident. [SF Examiner]
- Legion of Honor reopened Friday to lines of eager museum-goers; this was the first time the culture space has reopened since last October. [ABC7]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released her 2021-23 budget Friday... which showed that local police would receive $600M from the $3.85B plan — while only $41M will be designated to help alleviate homelessness. [NBC Bay Area/Oaklandside]
- Annually, humans are responsible for killing some 2,500 orangutans, one of our closest living relatives— that, too, are better at building and using tools than young children — and 10 of them died recently during a landslide at a dam site in Sumatra. [Mongabay]
- As India continues to devolve into a worsening COVID-19 crisis, the UN is calling on the United States to export vaccines to contend with the overseas surge. [Guardian]
- Here's how to watch tonight's “Vax Live” concert that will feature performances from the Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and more. [Billboard]
Image: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond