- A family dog distracted a driver in Concord who crashed into a gas pump and set off a fireball and explosion at a gas station on Tuesday evening. The passengers in the car had minor injuries but the dog died in the explosion. [CBS SF]
- CVS is now taking COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins. CVS Health announced Wednesday that they are taking walk-in appointments nationwide, now that vaccine demand has plummeted. [KRON4]
- A jury in Rome has begun debating the fates of two Bay Area men, Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, who admitted to killing a police officer they thought was a drug dealer's heavy in the summer of 2019. The verdict is expected later today or tomorrow. [Associated Press]
- A 19-year-old Novato man is being held on murder charges in Marin County after a late-night shooting in San Rafael in which he allegedly fatally shot a fellow passenger in a car he was in. [CBS SF]
- Marin County's water district is already adding new water-use restrictions, telling residents that sprinklers can only be turned on twice a week, unless their yard has a drip system. [ABC 7]
- The SFMTA is resuming towing of vehicles with expired registrations, outstanding citations, and extended stays. [Examiner]
- The SFPD is seeking a teen male suspect and two accomplices after they were seen on video setting an older woman's hair on fire on a 5-Fulton bus in the Tenderloin on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- There was a fire early Wednesday at popular Peninsula music store The Music Man, in Redwood City. [KTVU]
- ESPN came to film former supervisor and state Assemblyman Tom Ammiano as he put on his varsity letterman sweater — after his New Jersey high school decided to rectify a wrong from 60 years ago, in a story that has received national attention. [48 Hills]
Photo: Chardmo/Reddit