- Once again, a residential building under construction in Oakland went up in flames on Tuesday morning. Investigators aren't talking about arson, but the building near Lake Merritt was mostly unoccupied and had been undergoing renovation — and multiple residential buildings under construction have been targeted for arson in recent years. [Chronicle]
- A convicted sex offender, 30-year-old Christopher Scott Cline, was convicted Tuesday of repeatedly stalking a 72-year-old in rural Napa County. Cline had reportedly been harassing multiple women in creepy ways, and he has yet to be sentenced. [CBS SF]
- Former President Trump has unveiled his promised new "communications platform" now that he's banned from Twitter and Facebook, and it's just a dumb blog on his existing website. Now Trump can post all his important thoughts in real time again, but he can't promote them on social media, leaving that up to fans. [KRON4]
- A former Livermore City Council member, who's now a planning commissioner, has come under fire after saying during a public meeting that affordable housing would create a "ghetto" in downtown Livermore. [Chronicle]
- Today's warm weather will be repeated tomorrow, though SF will likely stay breezy — and it's hitting the low 90s inland. [KRON4]
- The entire West Coast, including Oregon and Washington, now has access to the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system. [KRON4]
- Pac Heights restaurant Octavia is reopening in June, and sister restaurant Frances will open sometime after that, perhaps in August, Chef Melissa Perello says. [Hoodline]
- The Monterey Bay Aquarium is back open, but currently just for members — non-members can start reserving tickets after May 15. [ABC 7]
- May the Fourth be with you, and the USPS just unveiled a series of Star Wars droid stamps today. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Nathan Guzman