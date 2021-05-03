- Contra Costa County has more vaccine than they know what to do with, and they're now saying anyone from any county can come get a shot. 70.4 percent of county residents 16 and up have gotten at least one shot, and county-run vaccinations sites have appointments that are going unbooked. [Bay City News]
- A standoff with an armed man ended peacefully in Pinole this morning, following a lockdown of a neighborhood. The man, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis, shot a dog, but no humans were harmed. [KTVU]
- Accused Uber cougher/assaulter Arna Kimiai had a preliminary court appearance today via Zoom. Uber driver Subhakar Khadka was there as well, providing his description of the the events of March 7. [CBS SF]
- A gas leak that caused a partial shutdown of streets in downtown San Jose Monday morning was contained around noon. [NBC Bay Area]
- A federal judge is expected to rule on PG&E's probation violation on Tuesday, stemming from the San Bruno disaster. [NBC Bay Area]
- The death penalty in the case of 57-year-old Sandi Dawn Nieves — who was convicted in the deaths of her four young daughters in 1998 in Los Angeles — was just overturned by the California Supreme Court because of the behavior of the trial judge during Nieves' trial. [Associated Press]
- A new pastrami sandwich shop called Hot Johnnie's is opening this summer in the old Nizario's Pizza space on 18th Street in the Castro. [Hoodline]
- The FDA is expected by next week to approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in kids aged 12 to 15. [Chronicle]
- Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. [New York Times]
