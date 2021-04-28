Authorities in the East Bay have arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, in connection with the murder of Lil Yase — a.k.a. Mark Alexander, Jr. — who was fatally shot over Thanksgiving weekend last year under circumstances that baffled his friends.

Alexander — who was mistakenly identified in early reports by the name Alexander Mark Antonyyo, Jr. — arrived at Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton around 1 a.m. on November 28 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It remains unclear whether he drove himself there.

Dublin police identified a crime scene near the Dublin BART station on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin. As KPIX reports, the two suspects — 28-year-old Angel Butler and 28-year-old Jovante Williams — were arrested Tuesday on that same block in connection with the shooting.

Yesterday, DPS arrested 28yo Angel Butler and 28yo Jovante Williams in connection to the homicide of Mark Alexander AKA: Lil Yase which occurred on Nov 28, 2020 on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin. Great work by all. Thoughts and prayers to the Alexander family. pic.twitter.com/dGfmL716Cv — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) April 28, 2021

Friends who were with the 26-year-old rapper on Friday night, November 27, told TMZ that he was hanging out at a recording studio in Marin County when he left by himself around 11:30 p.m., saying he'd be right back.

90 minutes later, he had been shot about 44 miles away in Dublin. It remains unclear whether he knew Butler or Williams, and police have not released any further details about a possible motive. Both suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail on murder charges, per KPIX.

Alexander was born in San Francisco's Sunnydale projects, and he still lived in San Francisco at the time of his death. He was a cofounder of Highway 420 Productions, and his friends all insisted that he had no enemies, and that no one could believe he'd been shot.