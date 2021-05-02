- A jewelry store in the 800 block of Washington Street was broken into Saturday. SF police say "three young men" broke the front window of a jewelry store in the city's Chinatown around 11 a.m. yesterday morning, stealing jewelry from inside; the incident is still being investigated by SFPD. [KPIX]
- Even though things are shoring up around the city, many small businesses in Chinatown are still financially reeling. ICafe in SF's Chinatown has contended with a revolving schedule of shutdowns, being repeatedly denied government pandemic funding — and the loss of owner Hanna Zhang’s business partner to cancer. [NBC Bay Area]
- Solano County was issued a Red Flag Warning, which will last until Tuesday afternoon, ahead of windy conditions and worsening drought levels. [KRON4]
- Panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display — each presentation made up of eight 12' by 12' blocks — at two locations around The Castro today. [Hoodline]
- Seven people were arrested in Oakland Saturday during the May Day rallies. [ABC7]
- This phenomenal "community letter" in Mission Local highlights how Latinx communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic — "while Latinos make up 39 percent of California’s population, they have accounted for 55 percent of all COVID cases and 46 percent of all COVID deaths." [Mission Local]
- The "greening of the arctic" could strip the region of its biodiversity and see a "reshuffling of its food web" before the turn of the century... thanks to human activity. [Mongabay]
- And a new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows the vast majority of surveyors both approve of Biden's first 100 days in office and are confident in the future of America under his leadership. [ABC News]
