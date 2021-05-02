Gusts over 30mph ripped through parts of San Francisco late Saturday afternoon — leaving a wake of fallen branches, blown-over trash bins, and one 50-foot tree collapsed at the Sydney G. Walton Square park, which apparently injured a person.

This weekend's been particularly pretty, with blue skies and abundant sunshine steady constants since Friday. But yesterday, things took a turn when a series of strong winds howled through SF, claiming at least one towering tree. (And by the looks of some NBC Bay Area footage: More than a few tree topplings occurred Saturday, including one that saw a silver Toyota have its rear corner panel collapsed in by fallen timber.)

Per KPIX, San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) officials reported that a massive tree had fallen down just before 4 p.m. near Front and Jackson Street.

30 MPH WINDS EXPECTED IN AREAS OF #SF OVER NEXT FEW HOURS--



NEVER APPROACH DOWNED WIRES; CALL 911



TREE DOWN NOT POSING A HAZARD TO LIFE; CALL 311 pic.twitter.com/0rbZnuJFKK — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 1, 2021

Completely uprooted, the tree — which was estimated to be at least 50 feet tall — had reportedly trapped one person under its massive weight, albeit only for a moment.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter of the SFFD said that the person was injured while temporarily trapped under the fallen tree; the victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Though this upcoming week won't see as strong of winds as Saturday, it looks like San Franciscans can expect a few days that see gusts over 22mph.

SFFD recommends those who see a downed tree call "311"; only dial "911" if there are any downed power wires or someone has been injured by a fallen objects.

Related: San Francisco's Troublesome Ficus Trees Fall On Cars, Muni Lines, Pedestrian Thursday [2014]

Local Tree Expert Offers Self-Guided Walking Tour Of Salesforce Park Flora

24th Street's Ficus Trees Get Two-Month Reprieve As Neighbors Continue a Battle to Save Them

Image: Courtesy of Erie Insurance