- Daly City officials released the names of the officers involved in the fatal April 7 shooting of 44-year-old Roger Allen. Officers stopped to assist Allen with a flat tire, but they say a scuffle ensued when an officer saw a gun on Allens lap, which turned out to be a BB gun. [Chronicle]
- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled that truckers in California should fall under AB5 rules, and should be classified as employees. The ruling, which contradicts one in the First Circuit over a similar law, sets up a potential Supreme Court case. [Associated Press]
- The Gilroy Garlic Festival will be returning in late July for the first time since it was the scene of a mass shooting in 2019. Organizers say that details are still being worked out, some of the offerings may be drive-thru, and the festival will require approvals from the county health department. [ABC 7 / Chronicle]
- A CHP pursuit of a Mercedes that began in Tracy Thursday morning ended in a fatal crash in Hayward. [KTVU]
- San Francisco opened a new drop-in vaccination clinic in the Oceanview neighborhood. [ABC 7]
- Facebook's stock price jumped Wednesday after it reported skyrocketing ad sales in the first quarter of 2021. [Associated Press]
- A startup that claims not to sell time-shares is basically selling time-shares in Napa County neighborhoods, with homes being purchased by eight buyers, and it's annoying residents and city governments there. [CBS SF]
- A 52-year-old man was fatally shot on his front lawn in Antioch Wednesday in an apparent landlord-tenant dispute. [ABC 7]
- The car wash with the retro sign on Geary Boulevard and Collins Street in Laurel Heights is getting razed and likely turned into condos. [Socketsite]
Photo from 2019 by Mario Tama/Getty Images