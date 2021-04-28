- A report by Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby found that the city was woefully unprepared for the current homeless encampment crisis. The audit found that the city's Encampment Management Team, established four years ago, is overwhelmed and lacks a clear strategy. [KTVU]
- A guy who appears to have stolen his friend's car after borrowing it in Tiburon was arrested in Riverside County early Tuesday after he claimed he was kidnapped. The car was spotted by a CHP officer on Interstate 10 between Banning and Indio, the guy was alone in the car, and there was no evidence of a kidnapping. [Bay City News]
- A fire broke out Tuesday night in a luxury high-rise in downtown San Francisco. The fire broke out on the 18th floor of the residential building at 388 Beale Street and was contained to a single, unoccupied unit. [CBS SF]
- A 2.8M earthquake centered near Piedmont around midnight last night was the second to rattle the East Bay this week. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County has joined other Bay Area counties in officially declaring a drought emergency. [CBS SF]
- A 40-year-old former Uber driver in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Alfonso Alarcon Nunez, has been convicted of 13 felonies including three sexual assaults of female passengers, and he's been sentenced to 54 years in prison. [CBS SF]
- The Mission's Garden Creamery has been the target of online hate because of its perceived role in thwarting a potential competitor nearby, another ice cream shop called Matcha 'n' More, and because its use of Asian flavors is being called "cultural appropriation." [Chronicle]
- The city of Berkeley is allocating $53 million to two transit-oriented developments at BART stations to insure that they will include 35% affordable units. [NBC Bay Area]
- Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th birthday with $50 one-way fares that have to be purchased by May 3. [KRON4]
- There's a purple lupine "superbloom" happening at Folsom Lake, north of Sacramento, and the Instagrammers are swarming. [SFGate]
Photo: Optimal_Focus for VisitSacramento/Instagram