- Former CA Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed on the recall, saying Caitlyn Jenner and anyone who wants to run "has a chance." Annoyingly, Schwarzenegger is supporting the effort and saying, "I hope as many people as possible are jumping into this race and going for it." [ABC7]
- The city of Berkeley and UC Berkeley are once again at odds, this time about the university's recently unveiled 2021 Long Range Development Plan. In a 75-page letter in response to the plan, the city said that it and its accompanying environmental-impact documents were "fatally flawed" and likely not in compliance with California law, all while the school is trying to add space for at least 12,000 more students. [Chronicle]
- A trans woman and popular nightlife performer in San Jose, Natalia Smüt, was apparently killed in a domestic incident with a boyfriend in Milpitas on Friday, and her fans are in mourning. Police have taken 22-year-old Union City resident Elijah Segura into custody, and he reportedly admitted to injuring Smüt, resulting in her death. [Mercury News]
- Body camera footage has been released in the April 19 death in police custody of 26-year-old Mario Arenales Gonzalez, and it appears to show officers kneeling on Gonzalez's back. Gonzalez's family say the video contradicts earlier reports by the police about how Gonzalez died, which they only said was a during "medical emergency." [KRON4]
- EBMUD, the East Bay's water authority, declared a Stage 1 drought today. [KRON4]
- Some big concrete letters went up today along northbound Third Street near 101 in the Bayview announcing the entrance to the neighborhood, Hollywood-sign-style. [Hoodline]
- Twitch appears to be the next frontier for young, far-right influencers banned from YouTube and Facebook. [New York Times]
- President Joe Biden will be giving an address on Wednesday to a socially distanced joint session of Congress marking his first 100 days in office. [New York Times]
- Stupid podcaster Joe Rogan, who remains stupidly popular, decided to give his own public-health advice this week to people in their 20s, telling them not to get vaccinated, and infectious disease experts are groaning and hoping people don't listen to him. [Chronicle]
Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images