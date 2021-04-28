A Tuesday night shooting in the Mission District has left a 26-year-old man with grave injuries, and the circumstances surrounding it remain unknown.

According to San Francisco police, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 20th and Mission streets. As KPIX reports, the victim was found on the ground still alive but with serious injuries, and he was transported to the hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

The victim is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male.

Information about the suspect or suspects in the shooting was not known or was not available, and they had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

As always, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.