On Friday, SFPD released a statement citing that they've arrested a suspect in relation to the stabbing and robbing of a 53-year-old Asian man on April 10.

We've unfortunately waxed all too many times now about the fact that crimes against Asian Americans are growing — showing no signs of letting up. (Just this week, a visiting family of 18 Asian Americans from Wisconsin were verbally assaulted at Fisherman’s Wharf, which was filmed by the family to bring awareness to the plights families like theirs face now.... with increasing regularity.) But at least some of these racist criminals are being found out about and held accountable for their actions, as is with the case of a 28-year-old who was arrested for allegedly injuring and robbing an Asian man earlier this month.

As reported by KRON4, San Francisco police on Friday arrested a suspect accused of robbing and stabbing an Asian man earlier this month, the individual suspected of assaulting a fifty-something on April 10 around 10:30 p.m. at night. The unnamed victim was stabbed and struck multiple times — which include wounds dealt to both his chest and head — before having his backpack stolen; the man, who sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack, has since been discharged from a local hospital after his injuries were treated.

San Francisco Police Make Arrest in Robbery, Stabbing Incident



Please visit the attached link to learn more about this incident ➡️https://t.co/NnDp2y9Tlz pic.twitter.com/UlanYMmTTM — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 23, 2021

"The SFPD Robbery Detail assumed the investigation and identified the suspect [of the mentioned attack] as 28-year-old Clarence Sims of San Francisco,” reads a statement from SPFD of the incident. "DNA evidence from the recovered hair played a role in the suspect’s identification."

The arrest took place on April 16 at "approximately 2:00 PM," where investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail and Gang Task Force managed to locate Sims and promptly take him into custody; Sims was at 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue that April afternoon.

"Sims was booked on the following charges, robbery (211 PC), assault with a deadly weapon, other than a firearm (245(a)(1) PC), and a probation violation (1203.a(a) PC)," continues the statement. "Sims is on probation/Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a December 2018 robbery involving a firearm."

The investigation is described as ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444; tips can be left anonymously, need be.

Related: Asian Americans In SF and Elsewhere See New Wave Of Racist Attacks Stemming From Pandemic

Oakland Communities Rally Together at Madison Park to Denounce Violence Against Asian Americans

Asian Art Museum Reopens With New Exhibits Showcasing Asian American ‘Visibility and Representation’