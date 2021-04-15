- Governor Gavin Newsom came to the Bay Area today to herald the start of vaccine "open season." At a press event at a vaccine clinic in Union City he said, "This state is ready to come back, come roaring back. But the architecture of that is getting more shots in people’s arms — 50% is good but it’s not good enough." [Chronicle]
- As of today, all 58 counties in California have exited the "Purple" tier. The last to be in the strictest tier for reopening, Merced County, turned "Red" today. [KTVU]
- Paul Flores, who is charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly classmate Kristin Smart, and his father Ruben Flores, who is charged as an accessory, appeared in court Thursday but did not enter pleas. [ABC 7]
- Even though indoor entertainment venues like Bottom of the Hill and PianoFight are permitted to reopen as of today at reduced capacity, both say that it's a money-losing proposition until they can have full capacity, and they will wait this out. [SFGate]
- UCSF-educated Dr. Christopher Liverman has been appointed San Francisco's new Chief Medical Examiner. [Chronicle]
- Caltrain is halting service into San Francisco for the next two weekends in order to make repairs on the Napoleon Street bridge, located near the base of Islais Creek under Interstate Highway 280. [CBS SF]
- State Sen. Scott Wiener's bill to legalize psychedelic drugs passed in the Senate Health Committee by a vote of 6-1 on Wednesday. [CBS SF]
Photo by Adam Dillon on Unsplash