- SF General is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in their care who was found unresponsive on the corner of 5th and Howard streets on April 5. The man, said to be in his 60s, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 172 pounds, and had light brown hair and a full beard and mustache — which have been shaved off in the photo the hospital released. [CBS SF]
- Following news today that San Luis Obispo County authorities had arrested Paul Flores in the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart, the sheriff revealed that Smart's remains have still not been found. [KTVU]
- Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since his arrest over the weekend on child sexual assault charges. [CBS SF]
- Experts continue to say that people should have little to fear from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following news of several patients getting a rare blood-clotting disorder — the chances are very slim, but those who got the J&J in the last three weeks should be on the lookout for symptoms that include shortness of breath, very severe headaches, leg pain, and abdominal pain. [Chronicle]
- USF has expelled a student who apparently admitted to hanging a noose from a dorm balcony. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Mateo police have arrested 20-year-old Richard Farries and 18-year-old Okusitino Tau following an alleged crime spree that began with a purse-snatching on Saturday and escalated to include a stolen car and multiple robberies and burglaries. [Bay City News]
- The latest proposal from SF Mayor London Breed for a meth sobering center is at an office space at 1076 Howard Street between 6th and 7th, focused on people suffering from meth-induced psychosis. [Hoodline]
- SF Supervisors Dean Preston and Matt Haney continue on what is likely a losing battle to get a three-month pilot program of free Muni for all — even though Muni is still in the red and can't even restore all of its previous services this year. [Examiner]
- The Berkeley City Council is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss UC Berkeley's 15-year plan to expand campus buildings by 8 million square feet, including the proposed mixed-use development on the site of People's Park. [SF Business Times]
- A new study has found a link between NFL games that were played with more than 20,000 fans in attendance in — where else? — Texas and Florida led to immediate spikes in coronavirus cases in the immediate area. [Chronicle]
