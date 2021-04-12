- A 47-year-old woman was killed on I-80 near Dixon early Sunday when she exited her car to assist at the site of a crash. The woman was killed when a 29-year-old San Francisco resident, Mason Wessel, allegedly drove through the site, and he was booked on suspicion of felony DUI. [KRON4]
- California officially lifted the capacity limits on places of worship today. Effective immediately, churches and other houses of worship are no longer bound by limits that varied by color tier. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed's latest nominee for the Police Commission, Jim Byrne, received unanimous support from the Rules Committee on Monday after expressing his commitment to police reform. Byrne is the son of Irish immigrants who grew up in the Excelsior, and his appointment through 2024 will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors next week. [Examiner]
- Residents of Windsor are moving to have a recall election for Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who's been accused of sexual assault, but they'd probably rather he resigned because it will be almost time for his next election when a recall election would likely take place. [Chronicle]
- Police are investigating a series of robberies of cyclists in the East Bay hills, in which cyclists are assaulted and then have their bikes stolen. [ABC 7]
- A male pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning when he was reportedly walking in one of the southbound lanes of 101 in Healdsburg. [CBS SF]
- A man in his 60s was found dead in a planter box on Sunday in downtown Berkeley, and he has not been identified and police have not confirmed whether they suspect foul play was involved. [Berkeleyside]
- A new gondola connecting the Squaw and Alpine Meadows ski resorts that's been decades in the making is finally moving forward, as the company that owns the mountains, Alterra Mountain Co., broke ground today. [Chronicle]
