- The Oakland City Council voted in favor of bringing back the police department's sideshow-busting unit, which was cut last year due to budget concerns. New Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong successfully argued that he needed the resources back to put the unit back on the streets after another weekend of dangerous sideshows in East Oakland. [KRON4]
- The Council voted unanimously to reallocate $10 million to the city's police and fire departments after a serious uptick in crime, including 41 homicides so far this year. Last year the council voted to cut $25 million from the police budget in a wave of "defund the police" moves across the country. [ABC 7]
- Yet another walk-up vaccination site is opening in the Mission on Thursday, April 15, in time for broad eligibility citywide. The site at the Laborers Local 261 union office at 18th and Shotwell will initially provide 300 shots per day. [Mission Local]
- An adult driver and a child passenger died following a suspected DUI collision in Pittsburg Monday evening. The two victims were in a Toyota Corolla that was struck by a speeding Chevy Camero on West Leland Road, and the driver of the Camero appeared impaired, according to police. [KRON4]
- Sup. Matt Haney is once again complaining to the press about the vaccine rollout, pointing out how the state's MyTurn system won't technically allow San Francisco residents who work in Alameda or Contra Costa counties to schedule appointments, even though both counties are now allowing ages 16 and up to get shots. [NBC Bay Area]
- The CA Attorney General's Office is taking over the sexual assault investigation of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli after Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused herself. [KTVU / KRON4]
- Steph Curry just surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for most points scored in Warriors franchise history, with 17,786 in his career as of Monday. [KTVU]
