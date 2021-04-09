- Following a big investigative piece by the San Francisco Chronicle published on Thursday, the Sonoma County Sheriff has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. There are also growing calls for the 38-year-old mayor to resign. [CBS SF]
- BART service may start to get back to normal around September, the agency says. Under a new proposed schedule expansion, BART trains would run every 15 minutes on weekdays – up from every 30 minutes now — and service would extend to midnight Monday through Saturday. [Examiner]
- Oakland's new Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was invited to Washington D.C. as the only law enforcement officer to attend President Biden's signing of executive orders on gun control on Thursday. [KTVU]
- Facebook is offering part of its Menlo Park headquarters as a new vaccination site focused on underserved communities. [Chronicle]
- A dip in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not likely to impact the Bay Area much. [CBS SF]
- A man fatally shot in East Oakland on Thursday was the city's third homicide in less than 24 hours. [CBS SF]
- San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is investigating how a former SFPD officer came to become chief of police in Broadmoor, a tiny enclave a few miles south of SF on 280, and turn it into his "personal fiefdom." [Mission Local]
- Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99. [CBS News]
- Caitlyn Jenner is no threat to Newsom, says the Chronicle's Joe Garofoli.
