- The SFPD has released a newly updated sketch of Arianna Fitts, the missing child whose mother, 32-year-old Nicole Fitts, was found dead in San Francisco's McLaren Park five years ago today. Arianna was two years old at the time, and a sketch artist has attempted to age her five years, because she has never been located. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two-year-old Community Foods Market in West Oakland is in danger of having to close permanently after its sales plummeted in recent months. The owner has launched a Save Our Store campaign, and he says most of his regular customers have lost so much income that they can barely afford a few items when they come in. [Berkeleyside]
- A gas leak in Alameda this morning led to a shelter-in-place order and the shutdown of a major intersection. [CBS SF]
- The popular mayor of Windsor, in the North Bay, has been accused of sexual assault by four different women, and the Chronicle has a big investigative exposé. [Chronicle]
- Just as demand for vaccines is guaranteed to skyrocket with wide-open eligibility, California's vaccine supply is set to dwindle by 15% next week. [Chronicle]
- Uber and Lyft are both facing driver shortages, and they're spending big on incentives to bring drivers back, including driver "stimulus" money. [The Verge]
- Facebook and Instagram both experienced widespread outages today. [CBS SF]
- Korean American grocery chain H Mart, which is based in New Jersey, is finally opening a long-awaited San Francisco location at the edge of Oceanview. [Hoodline]
Photo: Community Foods Market/GoFundMe