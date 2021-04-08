- The SFPD was called to the 400 block of Bay Street this morning around 1:15 a.m. for a possible "domestic incident." A 32-year-old suspect subsequently barricaded himself inside the building and did not emerge until just after 7 a.m., at which point police said he surrendered peacefully. [CBS SF]
- A deadly police shooting occurred Wednesday in Daly City, after an officer reportedly "approached people in a vehicle" and ended up firing at them, killing one man. The circumstances around the shooting, including a reason why the officer fired his weapon, have not been released. [NBC Bay Area]
- A carjacking victim was critically injured early Thursday morning near Union Square, and the suspect remains at large. The carjacking took place on the 200 block of Geary Street, after the victim had left his car running around 1 a.m. — and when he tried to jump back in as it was being stolen, he fell out. [CBS SF]
- A week ahead of the rest of the state, Alameda County is opening up vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and over in 12 zip codes that were hardest hit in the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Another detail has emerged in connection with the horrific torture and abuse story involving a now deceased 11-year-old girl in Rodeo: She had apparently been branded as part of the torture. [KTVU]
- Twitter was reportedly in talks to acquire Clubhouse, but those talks have since stalled. [Bloomberg]
- Shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to states next week will drop precipitously, by 85%, for reasons that are unclear. [Reuters]
- A Denver bar is requiring proof of vaccination to get indoor service. [CBS SF]
- President Biden is expected to sign six executive orders on gun control today. [Associated Press]
Photo by Nick Agee on Unsplash