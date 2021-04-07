- A KPIX reporter was nearly robbed of his news camera in San Francisco for the second time in a month, this time in Golden Gate Park. Reporter Don Ford, who was robbed by armed thieves on Twin Peaks last month and had his camera stolen — only to see it retrieved by police because it has a location tracker on it — was pepper-sprayed by thieves and robbed again on Wednesday, along with his security guard. The robber holding the camera was apparently hit by his own getaway car and dropped the camera after the guard gave chase, and both reporter and guard are okay. [CBS SF]
- Students at USF are calling for reforms and have made several demands after the revelation that a noose was found hanging from a dormitory balcony on March 30. The school's Black Student Union says if the university does not expel and release the name of the student responsible, they will release the name themselves. [Chronicle]
- A shooting in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning left one person dead and another wounded. [CBS SF]
- Want to know if your info was part of the latest Facebook data breach? Check here. [ABC 7]
- The SFMTA just approved four more Slow Streets corridors for closure: 12th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Noriega Street; Hearst Avenue between Ridgewood Avenue and Baden Street; Lapu Lapu, Rizal, Tandang Sora, Bonifacio and Mabini streets from Folsom to Harrison streets; and Lyon Street from Turk to Haight streets. [SFBay]
- Sonoma County just received an influx of vaccine doses after an apparently stalled supply from the state. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new study from Duke University found that the Moderna and Novavax vaccines both appear highly effective against the "California" variant of COVID-19 — and the Pfizer vaccine is presumed to be as well because of its similarities to the Moderna one. [ABC 7]
- A Stanford alumni group has been granted a meeting with the university's president to discuss possibly saving 11 sports that were slashed by the athletic department in an abrupt announcement last year. [Chronicle]
Photo: Darwin Bell