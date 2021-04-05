A 24-year-old who had previously been arrested for bringing a concealed firearm to the SF Pride celebration in 2019 has been arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting three weeks ago in the Silver Terrace neighborhood that left one man and a juvenile injured.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 18, in the area of Thomas Avenue and Quint Street. Investigating officers found that a minor collision had occurred at 3rd Street and Palou Avenue which precipitated the shooting. As KPIX reports, 24-year-old SF resident Evonta Bailey allegedly had his car damaged in the collision, and he allegedly left the scene to arm himself with an automatic rifle, then he located the victims on Thomas Avenue where he allegedly opened fire as they sat in their vehicle.

One 25-year-old man was injured by a gunshot wound and was in critical condition as a result. Also, a 13-year-old boy was in the vehicle as well — previously reported as 12 years old — and he was reportedly injured by shattered glass.

The SFPD Gang Task Force got involved with the case and developed leads, and they say they located and arrested Bailey as their sole suspect last Wednesday, in San Leandro.

Bailey was one of four people arrested on gun charges during Pride weekend in San Francisco in 2019, and at the time he had other warrants out for his arrest, including two for burglary. He was found in the area of City Hall, police say, on June 29, 2019, during the Pride festival, carrying a Taurus 9mm, a semi-automatic handgun that was loaded and contained a high-capacity, 12-round magazine that was loaded with an additional 8 rounds.

As a result, he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor at the time of the March 18 shooting.

He's now been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an assault weapon.

The SFPD says that while an arrest has been made in this case, it remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or they can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."

Photo: Google Street View