A minor traffic accident turned extremely violent on Thursday, with a rage-filled driver shooting and critically injuring one 25-year-old man as well as injuring the man's 12-year-old passenger.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. in the Silver Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco, on the 2000 block of Thomas Avenue, near Silver Avenue. As Bay City News reports, there was a minor collision between two cars that was then followed by an aggrieved suspect pursuing the driver of the second car.

Without exiting his car, the suspect reportedly fired several shots at the victim as he drove by, critically injuring him. Also injured was a 12-year-old boy in the victim's car, who suffered cuts to his hand from shattered glass.

The Examiner reports that the police are not sure whether the suspect and victim previously knew each other.

No information about the suspect or his vehicle, has been released. No arrest has yet been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

