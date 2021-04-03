- Looks like the heat won't be sticking around this weekend with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s in San Francisco — well into next week. Other Bay Area metros, like San Jose and Oakland, will also see cooler weather than what we saw during the workweek through the next seven days; there's a very small chance that San Francisco could see small rain showers Sunday evening and next week. [Weather.com]
- Over 1,700 homeless people are still in hotel rooms after SF moved them inside during shelter-in-place. The State's Project Roomkey has helped thousands of otherwise shelter-less San Franciscans find a roof over their heads amid the pandemic; some 181 individuals who were a part of the program have since been moved to more permanent housing. [KRON4]
- Tree removal and replanting is still in full swing along 24th Street in the Mission District; 16 trees having been removed, thus far; another 15 are now pruned; 33 trees are expected to come down, in total [Mission Local]
- With Easter Sunday tomorrow, Bay Area churches will have to contend with a second pandemic Easter Sunday; small, socially distant indoor gatherings will be permitted — but it looks like worshipping tomorrow will still be largely a virtual affair. [ABC7]
- Speaking of tree loss: global primary tropical forest areas shrunk by 12% due to human activities in 2020, compared to 2019. [Mongabay]
- Beloved salon Healing Cuts has officially reopened at 2350 Market Street — which formerly was the home of Streetlight Records. [Hoodline]
- Ghost kitchens are nothing new in a delivery era defined by Uber Eats and Postmates, but to hear that some 30 of these state kitchens are apparently operating out of the same address in Oakland — aptly called the Oakland Food Hall — remains attention-grabbing. [Eater SF]
Image: Huntington Falls, an artificial waterfall flowing from the top of Strawberry Hill and into Stow lake, Golden Gate Park (Getty Images/Sundry Photography)