- Mayor Breed announced Thursday that City officials believe that the vast majority of San Franciscans will have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine before the end of next month. “By mid-May, we expect to be at 80%,” Breed said Thursday, "so we are moving right along"; the SF Mayor later tweeted out that this percentage, however, depends on a steady supply of vaccines and no appointment hiccups. [SF Examiner]
- 172-year-old Tadich Grill will reopen next week with 50% indoor seating capacity. Starting April 5, the Financial District eatery will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — but making an online reservation in advance is highly recommended. [Hoodline]
- In this year's first fiscal quarter, Tesla sold over 185,000 vehicles — more than twice as much as last year's number for the same time period. [KPIX]
- Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey apparently has made an activist investor on Twitter's board bend the knee (after some headed and contentious arguments on the social media company's future), per an SEC filing. [SF Business Journal]
- A noose has apparently been found on USF campus grounds; the rope is hanging on a 4th-floor balcony in Loyola Village and has been seen by the student body as a racist attack on Black students. [KRON4]
- With Oakland fitness centers now able to reopen indoor classes and workout spaces, many gym owners are weighing if it's even cost-effective to open their enclosed spaces again. [Oaklandside]
- San Jose's newly-opened bakery, The Giving Pies, is now serving an array of artisanal pies, many of which come in single-serving portions; the pie shop will also donate a portion of proceeds to help kids with special needs play sports through the Esports program and local schools. [Hoodline]
