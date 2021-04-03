Entwined, the array of glowing LED structures at Golden Gate Park, has become an Instagram darling since debuting in the winter of 2020 — but with its month-long extension coming to a close, this is the last weekend to see it before the installation goes dark.

Entwined, an installation by Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken, was organized last year to pay homage to Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary. The 2,000-plus LED lights have sparkled near the McLaren Lodge and Conservatory of Flowers since December 1st. Though originally set to end February 29, its run at Golden Gate Park's Peacock meadow was extended a month; that extension, however, comes to a close Sunday, April 4.

It’s the last weekend of #Entwined ✨ and the weather is perfect 🌝🍃



The last day is this Sunday, April 4 and the exhibit is open until 9:30 pm ~ We are so happy to bring this exhibit to Golden Gate Park in partnership with @sfrecpark & @charlesgadeken 🙏❤️💫 pic.twitter.com/olJT9ro2RG — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) April 1, 2021

"It’s the last weekend of #Entwined Sparkles and the weather is perfect," tweeted San Francisco Park Alliance. "The last day is this Sunday, April 4 and the exhibit is open until 9:30 pm ~ We are so happy to bring this exhibit to Golden Gate Park in partnership with [San Francisco Recreation and Park Department] and [Charles Gadeken]."

(SF Park Alliance also had a hand in seeing the display come to fruition.)

Gadeken, who has worked in the Bay Area for more than 25 years, is a self-described mixed-media artist — has been the creative force behind other picturesque SF art installations, like the now-removed SquaredSF figure in Hayes Valley and Crash at Hotel Zephyr. Not unlike his other luminous structures, Entwined Uses an array of LEDs mirrored to mimic (via flashes and flickers) natural phenomena; Gadeken's collection of LED shrubs and trees in Golden Gate Park dance in ways that mirror rain striking a puddle or how wind moves through an open meadow.

According to Hoodline, it cost nearly $130K to complete the artwork — funds raised by private donations. And all that fiscal generosity came to make what Tamara Aparton, spokesperson for the Recreation and Parks Department, describes as a "wonderland of light" both tourists and locals can enjoy.

“It’s this really beautiful, other-worldly wonderland of light visitors can explore,” Aparton said in a phone call to the news outlet. “People can interact with the art and take a lovely walk through Golden Gate Park all while practicing social distance."

So before the lights go out for good on Entwined, make sure to get out and see it before it officially closes Sunday at 9:30 p.m.; the display will be lit after sunset today and tomorrow.

Image: Courtesy of Twitter vis @SFRecPark